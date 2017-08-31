Coast Guard crews from Cape Cod rescue those stranded by Harvey

BEAUMONT, Texas (WHDH) — Rescues of people left stranded by Harvey continued Thursday and one Coast Guard crew from Cape Cod was seen on live television getting people to safety.

The crew was joined in their helicopter by CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who reported live during the rescue mission. During the broadcast, two people and two dogs were rescued from the storm-ravaged region.

The crew from Cape Cod was sent to Texas to help after the hurricane hit.

The two people and the dogs were not injured and did not need any immediate medical attention. The Coast Guard flew them to a nearby shelter.

