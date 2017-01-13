Coast Guard Cutter returns home after confiscating $90M worth of cocaine

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — A Coast Guard cutter homeported in Kittery, Maine, is back from a 49-day patrol in which it confiscated $90 million worth of cocaine.

The Tahoma returned Friday from a deployment to the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea that included the use of a helicopter and crew from Florida.

Officials say the drug interdiction efforts featured the interception and boarding of suspected smuggling vessels. All told, the crew seized four open-hulled fishing vessels — three of them during a five-day span around Christmas.

The skipper, Cmdr. Tim Brown, said he was pleased with his crew’s performance while away from family during the holidays. He says they helped to protect the nation from “the violence, death and destruction caused by the trafficking of cocaine.”

