Coast Guard cutters plow through ice off the coast of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Coast Guard was hard at work Wednesday off the coast of Massachusetts, using cutter ships to break up the sheets of ice that have formed.

The Coast Guard cutter Shackle has joined the ice-breaking effort already started in Boston Harbor and off the Cape by smaller vessels. The Shackle is will dock at the Coast Guard station in Boston’s North End to ride out the storm Thursday before heading out to survey damage.

Officials from the Coast Guard said Wednesday’s relatively mild weather gave them a chance to get ahead of the snow and ice.

