Coast Guard ends search off Massachusetts after kayak owner found safe

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - The Coast Guard has ended its search for a kayaker in the water off Plymouth after officials say the individual was found safe at their home.

A search was launched Monday morning when an unmanned kayak was found floating without a paddle near Gurnet Point.

Officials say local mariners first spotted the kayak and reported it to the Coast Guard.

No additional details were immediately available.

