Coast Guard: High-speed ferry strikes jetty in Hyannis; 4 hurt

HYANNIS, Mass. (WHDH) — The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that a high-speed ferry struck a jetty in Hyannis on Friday night.

The Coast Guard said 48 people were on board at the time of the crash. At least four people are reported injured.

The vessel is taking on water and the Coast Guard has multiple crews responding.

7News has a crew on the way and will have more on this story as it develops.

