Coast Guard launches search after unmanned kayak found adrift off Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water off Plymouth after officials say an unmanned kayak was found floating Monday morning.

Officials say local mariners first spotted the kayak without a paddle near Gurnet Point.

The kayak is reported to have four “IF FOUND” stickers on it, but no contact information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

