The Coast Guard rescued three people from a fishing boat that ran aground in Gloucester.

The boat can be seen washed up on the jetty.

The Northeast United States Coast Guard shared a photo of the rescue via Twitter Thursday morning.

Officials said no one got hurt during this incident.

The cause is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

