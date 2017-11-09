The Coast Guard rescued three people from a fishing boat that ran aground in Gloucester.
The boat can be seen washed up on the jetty.
The Northeast United States Coast Guard shared a photo of the rescue via Twitter Thursday morning.
Officials said no one got hurt during this incident.
The cause is unclear at this time.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)