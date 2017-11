GLOUCESTER, MA (WHDH) - The Coast Guard has rescued three people from a fishing boat that ran aground in Gloucester.

The boat can be seen washed up on the jetty.

The Northeast United States Coast Guard shared a photo of the rescue via Twitter Thursday morning.

7News has a crew on the way and will provide the latest details as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)