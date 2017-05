PROVINCETOWN, MA (WHDH) - Crews rescued 44 people who were stranded on a breakwall in Provincetown on Sunday.

Officials say high tides crashed over parts of the harbor, leaving people stranded.

Six people were pulled out of the water. The Coast Guard said that some minor injuries were reported.

