Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman off Nantucket

(WHDH) — The US Coast Guard rescued an injured fisherman off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday.

According to the Coast Guard, a helicopter team from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod came to the aid of a fisherman who was injured on a fishing boat 25 miles east of Nantucket.

Coast Guard officials said the man was “seriously injured.” The details of the injury, or how it happened, are not known at this time.

The fisherman was transported by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital.

You can see video of the rescue in a tweet below:

#CoastGuard Air Station Cape Cod hoists injured fisherman from boat 25 miles east of Nantucket. VIDEO: https://t.co/RNuNmhY7Zb #AlwaysReady — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 15, 2017

