Martha’s Vineyard, MA (WHDH) — The Coast Guard raced to the rescue to save several boaters in Martha’s Vineyard.

Police say the people on the ship radio-ed after it started taking on water.

The Coast Guard was then able to safely get everyone onto their boat.

No one was hurt.

