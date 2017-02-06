Coast Guard responds to oil spill after truck overturns

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Coast Guard says it is working with state and local authorities to respond to an oil spill in the Fore River.

State police in Maine says a medical issue appeared to cause the driver of a fuel truck to lose control of the vehicle on Monday. Police say the truck overturned on Interstate 295 in South Portland and its entire load of 2,900 gallons of home heating oil spilled.

The Coast Guard says it is working with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and local fire departments on the oil spill.

The driver of the truck is being treated at Maine Medical Center for a head injury and the medical issue that caused the crash. Police say both are believed to be non-life-threatening.

