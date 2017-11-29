Coast Guard searches for missing boater off Mattapoisett

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WHDH) — The Coast Guard confirmed they are searching for a missing boater in the waters off the coast of Mattapoisett.

The harbormaster said a distress signal or flare was activated and called in. Joining the Coast Guard in the search was the Fairhaven Fire Department.

Firefighters said they are searching for a reported “person in the water.” They do not know if the person fell off of a boat or not.

