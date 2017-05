SALISBURY, MA (WHDH) - Coast Guard officials are looking for the owner of a kayak.

They say someone found the empty boat early Sunday morning in Salisbury, which launched a search for a possible missing kayaker.

A search by boat and helicopter did not find anything.

