SALISBURY, MA (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is searching for a person, possibly in distress in Salisbury.

They say a good Samaritan reported hearing calls for help around the marsh along the Merrimack River.

The Coast Guard has a chopper and boat actively searching the area.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)