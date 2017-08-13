Coast Guard seeks owner of homemade raft found adrift

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking the owner of a homemade raft found adrift in Mount Hope Bay near the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border.

The agency says a good Samaritan alerted them to the unmanned raft near the mouth of the Taunton River around 7 a.m. Saturday.

A crew from Coast Guard Station Castle Hill and Portsmouth Fire Marine 2 searched the scene for a possible person in the water. Authorities are requesting anyone with information about the owner of the raft to contact search and rescue coordinators.

