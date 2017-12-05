Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing fishermen after boat sinks off coast of Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass. (WHDH) – The Coast Guard suspended its search for two fishermen who went missing after their fishing boat sunk off the coast of Nantucket Monday night.

The Coast Guard said they received a distress call at 6:10 p.m. Monday from the fishing boat Misty Blue. The Misty Blue had four crewmembers onboard and was homeported out of New Bedford. Another fishing boat in the area managed to rescue two of the crew members but the other two were not located.

Tammy Roberts, the wife of one of the missing crew members, said she has not slept since she heard the news. Roberts said her husband, Michael, was last seen in the galley, where he was putting on a survival suit when the boat rolled over. She said he texted her Saturday, saying, “I love you.”

A State Police dive team using sonar said they believe they located the Misty Blue on the ocean floor off of Nantucket. However, the water was too rough for divers to go in. Roberts said she is not giving up home that somehow, her husband is still alive.

“I hope they find him, I am hoping somewhere on the boat there is an air pocket and he is in it,” said Roberts.

Dive teams plan to enter the water Thursday to see if they have located the boat.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)