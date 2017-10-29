BOURNE, Mass. (WHDH) – High wind and heavy rain could potentially cause serious damage along the coast. Coastal concerns are especially high as the storm moves in.

Wind and rain are expected to pick up into the overnight hours Sunday.

Officials in Bourne are warning residents to bring any loose items inside, and put plans in place before the morning commute.

7’s Nathalie Pozo was live in Bourne with the latest conditions; watch the below above for more.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)