Coastal flooding a concern as Sandwich residents prepare for snow

SANDWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — Residents down on Cape Cod are stocking up at the supermarket and hardware store Wednesday, getting ready before the first major snowstorm of the season expected on Thursday.

People leaving a hardware store in Sandwich told 7News they were buying snow shovels and ice scrapers for their cars. One man was also getting starter fluid for his generator and snowblower.

The water at the town shoreline was calm Wednesday evening but that will all change once the storm hits Thursday. Officials said there is concern that the waves could cause coastal flooding and erosion that threatens homes by the sea.

Officials said they are prepared for power outages as wind gusts reaching 70 miles per hour are being forecast. Shelters are ready to be opened if people lose power and need to stay warm.

Power companies have equipment and workers on stand-by but said that does not guarantee quick fixes for any power outages.

“With the conditions, travel for our crews and repairs of damage may be reduced in terms of their ability to get to those locations. So that work could be delayed based on conditions,” said Eversource spokesperson Mike Durand.

