Coastal residents preparing for flooding, erosion as Hurricane Jose approaches

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Fears of possible flooding and beach erosion to come with Hurricane Jose has people living along the coast preparing for the worst.

The Scituate Police Department warned residents to have a plan in place as the storm is expected to impact the town. They are encouraging people to secure their property and to have enough food and gas.

Bob Gallagher, the light keeper at Old Scituate Light, said he is ready if the power goes out.

“You tighten up things that could blow around the yard. One broken window makes all the difference,” added Gallagher.

The last major storm to hit the town was back in February, sending pounding surf during the high tide that went over the sea wall, flooding low lying streets and parking lots.

“Water comes into the garage, so I have a bunch of sand bags that I’ll put out,” said Steven McDonald who lives on Oceanside Drive, an area known to flood.

The town is in the process of building a new seawall right across from McDonald’s home and he’s confident everything will hold.

“We don’t anticipate any major flooding. The wall will win this one,” he said.

