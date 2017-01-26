Cohasset attorney gets probation after man killed by SUV

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Cohasset defense attorney has been sentenced to a year of probation after running over and killing a man last year while backing into a parking spot outside Brockton District Court.

Authorities say 66-year-old Valerie Semensi was sentenced Wednesday after jurors convicted her of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. She’s barred from driving for 15 years.

Semensi’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment

Prosecutors say Semensi was backing into a parking space on June 1 when her SUV continued accelerating over a curb and struck 66-year-old John Buckley Jr. Semensi’s vehicle then crashed into a building.

Buckley, of Bridgewater, later died at a hospital.

Authorities say Semensi wasn’t found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)