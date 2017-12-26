Cold Pattern Holds

Very chilly start today, with temperatures in the low-20, and breezy winds out of the west. So, it’s feeling like we’re in the low-teens in Boston. Bundle up, and careful as you head out the door this AM, as we do have a lot of slick spots out there this morning!

While we’ll catch a break from the flakes today with plenty of sunshine, the trade off will be the return of cold temperatures. Highs today are in the mid to upper-20s, with breezy conditions throughout the day.

Arctic high pressure filters in frigid air from our NW as we head into Thursday. We’ll stay dry through Friday, but we do contend with a very cold pattern that holds into next week.