‘Cold stunned’ sea turtles rescued due to frigid temperatures

‘Cold stunned’ sea turtles are being rescued due to frigid temperatures.

The National Park Service said hundreds of turtles are experiencing ‘cold stunning’ which is when the turtles become lethargic and just float on the surface of the water.

As a result, they become easy prey and are more likely to be hit by boats.

Park service workers said they have rescued hundreds of turtles so far, and will release them into the Gulf of Mexico when the temperatures get warmer.

