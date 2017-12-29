Cold weather postpones some Polar Plunge events

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — The frigid cold weather has postponed an annual Polar Plunge event on the Cape but divers in South Boston said they are still going ahead with theirs.

The eighth annual Polar Plunge held at Smugglers Beach in Yarmouth will not be held on Jan. 1 this year. Police said the wind chill will make it feel like it is below zero degrees. The plunge will instead take place on Jan. 12.

In South Boston, their polar plunge will still take place behind the L Street Bathhouse. The L Street Brownies said they train for the plunge and lots of their swimmers have experience being in cold weather. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he will not stop them.

“They might not have as big of a crowd as they’ve had in the past. And if they are, they’re going to be in that water really fast!” said Walsh.

The Brownies did say this year is not the best time for any first-timers to do it because of the extreme cold.

