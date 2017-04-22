BOSTON (WHDH) - College baseball fans took over Fenway Park on Sunday, all for a good cause. Boston College hosted a charity game benefitting ALS.

The proceeds from Saturday’s event all went to the “Pete Frates #3 Fund.”

Frates, former captain of the BC baseball and inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, is battling ALS.

A former North Carolina baseball player who is also battle the disease attended the game on Saturday.

