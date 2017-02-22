College basketball player heading to court after brawl during game

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A college basketball player is facing a judge on assault charges after a big brawl in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Maquise Caudill is being held on bail after he allegedly attacked another player during a game between Daniel Webster College and Southern Vermont college last Saturday.

Prosecutors say he sucker-punched another player in the face and stomped on his head.

One of Caudill’s teammates and a fan at the game were also arrested in connection with the brawl.

