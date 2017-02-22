College basketball player heading to court after brawl during game

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A college basketball player is facing a judge on assault charges after a big brawl in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Maquise Caudill is being held on bail after he allegedly attacked another player during a game between Daniel Webster College and Southern Vermont college last Saturday.

Prosecutors say he sucker-punched another player in the face and stomped on his head.

One of Caudill’s teammates and a fan at the game were also arrested in connection with the brawl.

 

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus