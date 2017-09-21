EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania college where a 19-year-old student and lacrosse player died after drinking at a party and then falling down at his dorm says the campus is in mourning.

A Lafayette College spokesman calls the death of lacrosse recruit McCrae Williams, of Weston, Massachusetts, a “tragic loss.” He says the college is working closely with police and keeping the student’s family and friends in its thoughts.

Williams died last week from blunt-force head injuries.

Prosecutors say Williams had been drinking alcohol at a party with other members of the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams on Sept. 9 and likely fell in his dorm room and hit his head. They said Tuesday no charges are planned.

The college spokesman hasn’t answered questions about whether the lacrosse team or anyone else will face discipline.

