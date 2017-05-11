College lacrosse team replaces warm-up music with Trump talk

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — A suburban New York college lacrosse team has replaced its warm-up music with a recording of a portion of a speech by President Donald Trump.

An Instagram video of the Adelphi University team was posted Wednesday showing players running onto the field at the conclusion of an excerpt of a Trump speech that includes his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Newsday reports Adelphi athletic director Danny McCabe says in a statement the pre-game music is chosen as a team. It was approved because it did not contain vulgarity or inappropriate subject matter.

The team finished the regular season with a 14-3 record. It begins the NCAA Division II playoffs against Pace on Saturday.

Adelphi is a private university on Long Island.

The Barstool Sports website was the first to report the Instagram video.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)