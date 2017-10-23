College professor tackled during staff meeting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (WHDH) — A university official said a campus officer acted appropriately when he tackled a professor at a staff meeting in St. Louis.

Video at the meeting shows St. Louis Community College professor Steve Taylor standing up to voice his opinion in the middle of the aisle. One of the board members then repeatedly asks Taylor to leave before the police officer came up behind him and tackled him to the ground.

Taylor was taken to the hospital with bumps, bruises and a cracked rib.

