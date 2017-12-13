College student uses Tinder dating app to sell furniture

(WHDH) — A college student in New York turned to an unlikely spot to sell a lamp she was looking to unload — a dating app.

Twitter user @AlineLaReine_ said that since she has a boyfriend, she no longer had a need for her Tinder app, so she decided to get creative.

The Oswego University student created a profile for a lamp with the description “Not looking for hookups, just to sell my lamp. Serious inquiries only.”

“I’ve always thought about doing something like this as well because guys on dating apps (Tinder specifically) are typically desperate for any kind of attention, so I thought, ‘hey, maybe they’re desperate enough to buy this lamp.'”

The user said she got so many responses, it crashed her phone. She said she nearly sold the lamp for $125 but the prospective buyer eventually stopped responding.

