College students live in Walmart for two days

Two college students stayed in a 24-hour Walmart for two days and documented the entire thing.

Christian and Noah, friends since third-grade, did this in hopes their video would go viral and they could make people laugh.

The two Indiana University film students are the first people to ever pull this off.

They both agreed the worst part was trying to sleep.

Christian and Noah filmed their experience for their Youtube channel. The video shows the guys eating at Subway, sleeping in shelves behind boxes, and getting haircuts.

The video got the students the attention they wanted.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)