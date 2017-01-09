Collision damages 3 cars in Milton

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - Three cars crashed on the Expressway in Milton overnight on Monday.

Emergency crews and one ambulance responded to the multi-car crash near Exit 8 on the Expressway.

State Police were on scene waiting for two trucks, and all three trucks appeared damaged.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the crash.

