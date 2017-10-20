Colo. Cub Scout says gun control question got him kicked out of den

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (WHDH) — A Cub Scout from Colorado said he was kicked out of his den when he asked his state senator a question about gun control.

Ames Mayfield, 11, and his den were having a pack meeting with Colorado State Sen. Vicki Marble. The scouts were supposed to ask Marble questions about what impacts their community. Ames decided to ask about gun control.

“An issue I’m concerned about is common sense gun control,” Ames asked Marble at the meeting. “I was shocked that you co-sponsored a bill to allow domestic violence offenders to continue to own a gun. Why on earth would you want somebody who beats their wife to have access to a gun?”

Ames’ pack leader told him the question was disrespectful. She then told him he would have to ask the Boy Scouts to place him in another den because she was kicking him out.

“Given that the Las Vegas shooting happened I felt that it should be a reasonable thing to ask,” said Lori Mayfield, Ames’ mother. Mayfield admitted she helped her son write his question but said he came up with the topic on his own.

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was wounded in a shooting, offered her support to Ames on Twitter. “Ames, call me in 14 years. I’ll campaign for you,” she tweeted.

