Colorado group wants cell phones banned from kids

Denver, CO (WHDH) — A group in Colorado is trying to ban children under the age of 13 from having smart phones.

They want the question on next year’s ballot.

The man leading the charge is a father of five. He wants retailers to submit reports to the state government that say they know who each smart phone sold was going to.

The bill would also fine retailers who sell smartphones to kids under age 13.

“The kids aren’t playing out there anymore,” Dr. Timothy Farnum. “There are certain critical stages of development that are not happening.”

Last month, the group got approval for it’s proposed ballot language and is now working on getting the 300,000 signatures needed to get it on the ballot.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)