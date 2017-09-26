DENVER (WHDH) — Two school officials no longer work at a Colorado high school where videos showed cheerleaders being forced into splits.

The videos that went viral showed eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed into splits while their arms are held up by teammates. In one video, a girl appears to cry out in pain and repeatedly asks her coach to “please stop.”

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg said the cheerleading coach, Ozell Williams, was dismissed from his job at East High School.

Most recently, the principal retired and the athletic director resigned following an investigation into these forced splits, which allegedly showed both school officials knew about the videos for months prior to their release.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)