Colorado soldier surprises sister at graduation

Mead, CO (WHDH) — One service member from Colorado had quite a surprise for his younger sister on the day she graduated high school.

Army private first class Christopher Crisler returned home from Afghanistan two weeks ago.

His sister Carlee knew he was back in the U.S. but she didn’t know that he would be at her commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Their mother had been planning the surprise for three months.

During the event, the two were reunited.

“My sister’s always been there for me no matter what,” said Christopher Crisler, “so here I am for her.”

Watch the video above to see their reunion.

