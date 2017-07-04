Colorado’s Freedom Memorial damaged in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (WHDH) — Police in Colorado are investigating after a vandal smashed a pane of glass at the Freedom Memorial in Aurora.

The memorial is a tribute to veterans who lived in Colorado and contains more than 3,000 names.

“It’ll withstand minor earthquakes, it’ll withstand wind up to 210 miles per hour. You see how thick the glass pangels are and tempered,” said Crandall.

Crandall said while the panel did not have any names on it yet, Crandall said it could between $50, 000 and $55,000 thousands dollars. The foundation does not have the money so while the police search for the suspect, they plan on raising money.

Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colo.) pledged to help lead an effort to replace the damaged glass.

