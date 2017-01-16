CALGARY, Canada (WHDH) — An igloo in Canada is proof that one person’s trash can become quite a treasure.

This amazing igloo, pictured above, is made out of more than 600 milk cartons.

The builders debuted the igloo after they filled the cartons with water and food coloring and froze them. They then peeled away the box to reveal the beautiful blocks of ice.

They say it took about three years to save up enough milk cartoons.

