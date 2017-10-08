Columbus Day Parade on Sunday in the North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - The bi-annual Columbus Day Parade in the North End will go from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday.

The parade route goes through downtown Boston and the waterfront, and into the North End.

Local police and fire, military personnel, marching bands, Italian heritage groups and other participants will be in the parade.

Parade organizer, Louis Strazzullo, said the parade is a great way to celebrate Italian heritage and recognize the local armed forces.

Information on parking and closed streets can be found on the City of Boston’s website.

