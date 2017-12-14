Comcast sub-contractor pushed woman against wall, tried to kiss her, police say

ABINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A Comcast sub-contractor has been summonsed to court after police say he assaulted a customer inside her Abington home on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old woman told police that she was alone in her home when the worker pushed the her against a wall and attempted to kiss her.

Officers responded to the home and identified the worker as a sub-contractor for Comcast who was installing cable boxes. They say the man has an address in Rode Island.

Police say Comcast is aware of the incident and that the worker has been summonsed to Brockton District Court on charges of assaulting and accosting a person of the opposite sex.

” We take these allegations very seriously and we can confirm the contractor in question has been pulled from Comcast work,” company spokesperson Mark Goodman said in a statement to 7News. “We are cooperating with law enforcement. He was a member of a third party Comcast firm, not a Comcast employee.”

The worker’s name was not immediately available.

