BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A crash in Brockton sent a Comcast van crashing into a home on North Montello Street, Sunday evening.

Police say two vehicles collided prior to the van hitting the home. Police and fire officials responded to the scene.

The woman who lives in the home told 7News her 1-year-old son was sleeping in the room near the impact. She said that no one in her home was injured in the incident, but the crash has made her afraid of living on the street.

Three people from the second vehicle were transported to the hospital. They told 7News that they were released with minimal injuries. The driver of the Comcast van was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

