Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at 57

The older brother of Eddie Murphy has died.

Charlie Murphy, an accomplished comedian and performer on ‘Chappelle’s Show’ lost his battle to lukemia on Wednesday.

Charlie Murphy co-wrote ‘Vampire in Brooklyn,’ a film directed by his younger brother Eddie, as well as 2007’s Norbit.

Murphy was 57-yeras-old.

In a Facebook message posted on Tuesday night, Murphy wrote, ‘One to sleep on: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible.’

