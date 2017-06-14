Comey turns over Trump memos to FBI

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Former FBI director James Comey has reportedly turned over copies of his memos of his meetings with President Trump to the FBI.

That is according to a friend of Comey’s.

It sidesteps a request from the congressional committees for Comey to deliver them to Capitol Hill.

The memos are part of an investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)