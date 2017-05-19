Comey ‘uncomfortable’ with President Trump

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Former FBI Director James Comey revealed he felt uncomfortable with his interactions with the president, according to a New York Times report.

Those interactions included an Oval Office meeting where President Trump, according to reports, asked Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn.

The president without doubt denied it.

The New York Times reported that Comey told the president not to contact him directly and to follow proper procedures.

The now former FBI director had been overseeing the investigation into alleged links between President Trump’s associates and Russia.

The president said he thought the firing would be well received.

Now lawmakers on both sides have ramped up their calls for Comey to testify.

“The need for former director Comey to come testify in public soon,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, “is as great as ever.”

And President Trump is not hiding his feelings about the appointment of a special council to oversee the Russia probe.

“I respect the move but the entire thing has been a witch hunt,” said President Trump, “and there is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign, but I can only speak for myself and the Russians, zero.”

This week, the Justice Department appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller to lead the Russia investigation.

