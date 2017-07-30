BOSTON (AP) — Boston Comic Con cosplayers will visit Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital this week for a Super Hero party.

The costumed cosplayers will visit adult and children’s floors on Tuesday to bring to life famous comic book and movie characters, including Batman, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman and Black Widow.

Boston Comic Con, a comic book convention held in Boston every year, will be held Aug. 11 through August 13 at the Boston Convention & Visitors Center.

Comic Con plans to present former Spaulding patient Matt Limoli with a three-day pass to this year’s show. The 15-year-old Limoli, of Billerica, was a patient at Spaulding last year after being hit by a car while on his bicycle. He recovered at Spaulding but had to miss the 2016 convention.

