Comm Ave. bridge construction project begins

BOSTON (WHDH) - Construction has begun on what state leaders are calling the most disruptive project many of them have ever seen.

“While it will be a hellish 3 weeks, if we weren’t using the accelerated bridge technique it would be a hellish 3 or 4 years so we should all be grateful,” said Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack.

Workers are replacing the eastbound side of the Comm. Ave bridge that runs over the Mass Pike near BU.

Engineers say the 50-year-old bridge is structurally deficient and needs to go.

If your daily commute takes you through this area, here is what you need to know

-The Green Line will use shuttle buses between the Blanford and Babcock stops.

-Starting Thursday night Comm Ave. will shut down from Packard’s Corner to Kenmore Square.

-The Pike is going to two lanes on each side during the day.

-After 7:00 p.m. and on weekends, one side of the Mass Pike will reduce to a single lane.

“If you have to come through this area leave plenty of time,” said Pollack, “so you get where you are going safely”

