Comm. Ave Bridge officially reopens to traffic

BOSTON (WHDH) - After a brief delay, the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge has officially reopened to the public.

Just after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the bridge officially opened to traffic. The MBTA’s Green Line B Branch has also officially resumed service after testing trains throughout the night.

Officials ask B Line riders to be patient, as some of the first trips over the bridge will have to be taken slowly, though eventually the trains will be able to cross the bridge faster than they ever have before.

Officials had said everything was expected to be back in service in time for Wednesday’s morning commute.

While the major construction work is completed, MassDOT said minor, off-peak reductions are expected as final tasks are finished.

Construction crews are still on the scene finishing up final projects such as cleanup and fencing, but officials say those tasks can be completed with the bridge open.

