Commission meets on putting Massachusetts on Atlantic Standard Time all year

BOSTON (WHDH) - A commission set up to explore putting Massachusetts on Atlantic Standard Time all year met at the State House on Wednesday.

The change would do away with Daylight Saving Time, making the sun stay out later but also making it dark earlier rather than later.

Experts testified in front of the commission, saying crime does not go up and businesses do better when the sun does not set early like it does in the fall and winter. Jon Hurst, president of the Mass Retailers Association, said 58 percent of the association’s members would appreciate a change.

However, some are not on board. State Rep. Paul Frost (R-Worcester) said he in concerned about the safety of children walking to bus stops when it remains dark earlier.

The chair of the commission, state Sen. Eileen Donogue, said they have a long way to go. She hopes other New England states will follow suit.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)