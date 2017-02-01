Commissioner Evans: Boston police won’t crackdown on immigrants

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s top cop says officers won’t arrest immigrants living in the U.S. illegally unless they are accused of committing violent crimes.

Police Commissioner William Evans said on WGBH radio Tuesday that his officers will continue the department’s longstanding policy of not notifying federal authorities about certain immigrants they’ve encountered.

He said an immigration crackdown would make it harder for police to solve crimes because witnesses would be more reluctant to step forward if they knew their citizenship would be questioned.

His comments come as President Donald Trump has proposed stripping federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities where limits are placed on the local police department’s cooperation with federal immigration agencies.

Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has promised to oppose Trump’s immigrant orders and shelter immigrants in City Hall if needed.

