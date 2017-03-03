Commissioner Evans walks in fashion show for a cause

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Commissioner William Evans strut his stuff down the runway for a good cause.

Commissioner Evans took to the catwalk as part of the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston’s spring fashion show.

Their annual fashion show features big and little sisters in the program, community members and positive role models.

Watch the video above to see clips from the fashion show.

